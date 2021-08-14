EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENS stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.84. 232,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

