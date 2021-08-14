EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by US Capital Advisors

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

ENLC stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,897 shares of company stock worth $209,686. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after buying an additional 3,962,371 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after buying an additional 2,043,815 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $10,395,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $8,810,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

