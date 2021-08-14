Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New C$1.65 Price Target at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.65 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESVIF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.07.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

