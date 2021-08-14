Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$1.65

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.65 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.03.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.96. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

