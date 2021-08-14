Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy Sells 23,710 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entegris alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $116.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.39. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.