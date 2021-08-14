Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $298 million-$300.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.93 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

ENV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 194,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 277.04 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

