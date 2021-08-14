Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,630,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,217,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,373,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 415,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

