Ernest S. Rady Purchases 5,426 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $203,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.45. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,797,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,045,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

