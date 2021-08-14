ESBC Tops One Day Volume of $56,827.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $793,146.82 and $56,827.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,594,920 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,586 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.