ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.50. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,516 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.50.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.