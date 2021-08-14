Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETON shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

