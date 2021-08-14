Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.
Shares of EURN stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87.
About Euronav
Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
