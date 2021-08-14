Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of EURN stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,639,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 994,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.