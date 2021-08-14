Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

