Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Evergy stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.10. 905,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $68.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

