EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $781,367.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00878336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00105159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043935 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,143,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.