Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.88. 18,353 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several research firms have commented on CAHPF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.45 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

