Exeedme (XED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.38 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $25.15 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00135570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00156929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.14 or 0.99775498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00863899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

