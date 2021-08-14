Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.74). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

