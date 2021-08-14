extraDNA (XDNA) Market Capitalization Tops $618,412.65

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $618,412.65 and $316,978.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.47 or 1.00006753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.01014376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.83 or 0.00364985 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.00422592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00080387 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

