Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

