Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 19,930,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.