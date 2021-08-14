Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

