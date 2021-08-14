Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Fair Isaac worth $22,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 230.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $451.65. 373,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,856. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.00.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

