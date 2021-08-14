Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 48 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,520. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

