Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $96,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 983.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 11,814,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,029,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82. General Motors has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

