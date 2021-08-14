Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 450 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 180.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,866 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

