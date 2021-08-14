Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

