Feathercoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,203.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $14,203.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

