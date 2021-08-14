Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FEMY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,292. Femasys has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

In related news, Director John Dyett acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $691,755.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FEMY. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.45 price objective for the company.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

