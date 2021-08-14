Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $30.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on shares of Ferrovial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.66. 5,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

