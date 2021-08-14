Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.56. 117,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,293. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

