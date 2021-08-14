FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FIGS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $42.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIGS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

