FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Raised to $46.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07. FIGS has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

