Financial Survey: Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) versus Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Capital City Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 3.04 $137.94 million $3.69 12.81 Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 1.85 $31.58 million $1.88 12.70

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Heartland Financial USA and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.74%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 28.82% 10.65% 1.16% Capital City Bank Group 15.49% 10.63% 0.92%

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Capital City Bank Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

