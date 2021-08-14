FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Shares Up 0.1%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.71. 7,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSRX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $11,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

