FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Trading 0.1% Higher

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.71. 7,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

