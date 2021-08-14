First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE FA opened at $23.93 on Friday. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $34,842,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $34,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $33,164,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $32,120,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

