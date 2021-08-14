First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of First Bancorp worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.29. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.