First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $128.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the highest is $130.80 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $130.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $510.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $507.75 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,574. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. 206,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.14. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

