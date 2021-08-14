First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

