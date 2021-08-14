First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 155 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Target were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $134.67 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

