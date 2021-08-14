First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.94. 2,227,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,151. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

