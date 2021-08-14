First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in KBR were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after acquiring an additional 414,453 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in KBR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 267,816 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in KBR by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 446,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 169,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,356,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 951,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.