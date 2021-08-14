First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $669,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total transaction of $11,407,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,594,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $47,976,230. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

NYSE MTD traded up $19.34 on Friday, reaching $1,537.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,421.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,537.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.