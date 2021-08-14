First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 3,420 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

