First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 70.5% in July

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the July 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,079,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 89,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMS stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82.

