First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Lessened by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.6% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $12,042,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 146,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after buying an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 131,275 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.93 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,867. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

