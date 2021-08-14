First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the July 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FEI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

