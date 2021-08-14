First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the July 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE FEI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.38.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
