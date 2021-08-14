First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 246.6% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GRID stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 194.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,823 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,926,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

