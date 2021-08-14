First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FSZ opened at $70.72 on Friday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $70.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 107,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

